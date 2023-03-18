Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) and the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Middle Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Raiders won their last matchup 82-70 against Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Colorado 64
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Lady Raiders picked up their best win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 19), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).
- Middle Tennessee has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on December 10
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 14
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 20
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders put up 73.8 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.7 per contest (24th in college basketball). They have a +550 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.
- In conference play, Middle Tennessee is averaging fewer points (72.6 per game) than it is overall (73.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Raiders are scoring 73.8 points per game, 0.7 more than they are averaging away (73.1).
- At home, Middle Tennessee allows 52.5 points per game. Away, it concedes 59.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Raiders are scoring 76.6 points per contest, 2.8 more than their season average (73.8).
