The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars against the Auburn Tigers at 7:10 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Tigers' Johni Broome are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: TBS

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston defeated Northern Kentucky on Thursday, 63-52. Its leading scorer was Jarace Walker with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Auburn's Last Game

In its previous game, Auburn defeated Iowa on Thursday, 83-75. Broome scored a team-high 19 points (and added one assist and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 19 12 1 0 5 1 Wendell Green Jr. 15 2 3 3 0 1 Tre Donaldson 11 3 2 0 0 3

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on the Cougars with 16.7 points per game and 3.1 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.

J'wan Roberts leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also puts up 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead posts a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker is posting 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tramon Mark is averaging 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 1.3 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Green Jr. is registering a team-best 4.1 assists per game. He's also contributing 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 36.2% of his shots from the field, and 29.2% from 3-point range resulting in 1.3 treys per contest.

Jaylin Williams is posting 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Tigers get 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Allen Flanigan.

K.D. Johnson is posting 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.7 10.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 0 Jamal Shead 13.5 2 5 2 0.3 1.4 Marcus Sasser 15.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.1 2.4 Jarace Walker 10.4 6.9 1.7 0.9 1.5 1 Tramon Mark 9.4 5.5 2 1.3 0.3 1

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)