The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) try to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Maryland Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 144.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 32 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 Alabama is only second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), but best according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Terrapins' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

Maryland has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

