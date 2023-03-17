Friday's contest features the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) matching up at Ball Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-70 victory for TCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:05 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona State is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus TCU. The two sides are expected to come in below the 142.5 total.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: TCU -5.5

TCU -5.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

TCU vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 71, Arizona State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Arizona State

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+5.5)



Arizona State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



TCU has a 14-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arizona State, who is 13-18-0 ATS. Both the Horned Frogs and the Sun Devils are 15-16-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams score 146.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, TCU has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Arizona State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs average 75.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (114th in college basketball). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per outing.

TCU connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 30.6% from deep while its opponents hit 30.4% from long range.

The Horned Frogs' 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 183rd in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 27th in college basketball.

TCU has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (158th in college basketball action), 3.1 fewer than the 14.8 it forces on average (30th in college basketball).

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and give up 67.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Arizona State grabs 32.9 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Arizona State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (153rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Arizona State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (64th in college basketball).

