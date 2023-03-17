The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The matchup's point total is 152.5.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 152.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points 14 times.

Memphis has had an average of 151.7 points in its games this season, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Tigers have gone 17-13-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has won 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 20-2, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 14 46.7% 79.8 158.6 71.9 136.9 145.9 Florida Atlantic 8 26.7% 78.8 158.6 65 136.9 142.1

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have hit the over four times.

The 79.8 points per game the Tigers put up are 14.8 more points than the Owls allow (65).

When Memphis puts up more than 65 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-13-0 12-11 16-14-0 Florida Atlantic 19-11-0 3-2 17-13-0

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Memphis Florida Atlantic 13-2 Home Record 17-0 7-5 Away Record 11-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

