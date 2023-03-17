A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) take the court against the No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The contest begins at 9:20 PM.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 20-6 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 21st.

The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Owls allow (65).

Memphis has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 65 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

On offense, Memphis puts up 79.9 points per game in home games, compared to 82 points per game when playing on the road.

The Tigers give up 70.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.3 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, Memphis has fared worse at home this year, draining 5.5 treys per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip away from home.

Memphis Schedule