How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) take the court against the No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The contest begins at 9:20 PM.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 20-6 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 21st.
- The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Owls allow (65).
- Memphis has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 65 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, Memphis puts up 79.9 points per game in home games, compared to 82 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Tigers give up 70.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.3 away from home.
- In terms of total threes made, Memphis has fared worse at home this year, draining 5.5 treys per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip away from home.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCF
|W 81-76
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Tulane
|W 94-54
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Houston
|W 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Nationwide Arena
