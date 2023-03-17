Friday's contest between the Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at Nationwide Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-72, with Memphis securing the victory. Game time is at 9:20 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 152.5 total.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -135, Florida Atlantic +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 75, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis' record against the spread this season is 17-13-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 19-11-0. A total of 16 out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams average 158.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (scoring 79.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball) and have a +267 scoring differential overall.

Memphis averages 32.2 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) compared to the 31.5 of its opponents.

Memphis connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (8). It is shooting 35.6% from deep (99th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Tigers record 96.4 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball), while giving up 87 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

Memphis has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (302nd in college basketball action), 1.9 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (23rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.