There are lots of bets available on the Michigan State-USC game, and you're in luck if you're a new customer -- see below for information on how to join BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus (if your area has legal online betting).

Michigan State vs. USC Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -135, USC +110

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to wager on the Spartans and Trojans matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Spartans (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

It can be a tad more complicated, but betting against the spread can often offer a better payout in certain situations. If the Spartans, for example, are -1.5 on the spread, the -1.5 means that they must win by at least two points to "cover the spread." If they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose outright, then the Trojans will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.