The Memphis Grizzlies' (41-27) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Friday, March 17 game against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) at AT&T Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies dropped their most recent matchup 138-119 against the Heat on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding nine rebounds and one assist).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Out Nir - League Suspension 27.1 6.0 8.2 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Back 3.1 1.9 0.7

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Quadricep), Doug McDermott: Questionable (Hip), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable (Achilles), Romeo Langford: Out (Adductor), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 115.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are 6.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.1).

Memphis is 19-2 when scoring more than 122.1 points.

The Grizzlies have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 114.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.6 points fewer than the 115.7 they've scored this year.

Memphis connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (12.8).

The Grizzlies average 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 107.5 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -8.5 234

