East Tennessee State vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Clive M. Beck Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-9) going head-to-head against the Florida International Panthers (12-18) at 12:00 PM (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 win for East Tennessee State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Buccaneers dropped their last matchup 69-40 against Chattanooga on Friday.
East Tennessee State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
East Tennessee State vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Florida International 62
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers took down the No. 124-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vanderbilt Commodores, 44-31, on December 1, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- East Tennessee State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (17).
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 44-31 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 124) on December 1
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 163) on February 16
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 163) on January 21
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 11
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 196) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +235 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.2 points per game (221st in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per contest (21st in college basketball).
- With 66.4 points per game in SoCon action, East Tennessee State is scoring 3.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.2 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Buccaneers are putting up 1.4 more points per game (65.4) than they are on the road (64).
- At home, East Tennessee State is surrendering 11.4 fewer points per game (50.2) than when playing on the road (61.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 66.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 63.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.