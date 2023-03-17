Friday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) taking on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-48 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Lady Mocs won their last matchup 63-53 against Wofford on Sunday.

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Lady Mocs' signature win this season came in a 69-40 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on March 3.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5

73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4

63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14

Chattanooga Performance Insights