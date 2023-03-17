Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) taking on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-48 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.
The Lady Mocs won their last matchup 63-53 against Wofford on Sunday.
Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Mocs' signature win this season came in a 69-40 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on March 3.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3
- 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5
- 73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4
- 63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs put up 59.6 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 54.7 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.
- In conference action, Chattanooga is averaging more points (59.8 per game) than it is overall (59.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Mocs are scoring 61.9 points per game, 5.1 more than they are averaging away (56.8).
- At home, Chattanooga concedes 55.4 points per game. Away, it concedes the same number.
- The Lady Mocs have played better offensively over their last 10 games, posting 63.1 points per contest, 3.5 more than their season average of 59.6.
