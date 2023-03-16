Tennessee vs. Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by 11.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:40 PM on CBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 4-13 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee
|-11.5
|136.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points eight times.
- Tennessee has had an average of 129.8 points in its games this season, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Volunteers have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- Tennessee has won 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Tennessee has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|8
|25.8%
|71.8
|149.8
|58
|127.8
|133.6
|Louisiana
|20
|71.4%
|78
|149.8
|69.8
|127.8
|143.1
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Tennessee has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Volunteers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Volunteers score just two more points per game (71.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (69.8).
- When Tennessee scores more than 69.8 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|16-15-0
|8-4
|14-17-0
|Louisiana
|16-12-0
|0-0
|15-13-0
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Louisiana
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-7
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.8
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.