The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by 11.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:40 PM on CBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 4-13 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Tennessee -11.5 136.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

  • Tennessee's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points eight times.
  • Tennessee has had an average of 129.8 points in its games this season, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Volunteers have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.
  • Tennessee has won 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Tennessee has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Tennessee 8 25.8% 71.8 149.8 58 127.8 133.6
Louisiana 20 71.4% 78 149.8 69.8 127.8 143.1

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

  • Tennessee has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Volunteers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Volunteers score just two more points per game (71.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (69.8).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 69.8 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Tennessee 16-15-0 8-4 14-17-0
Louisiana 16-12-0 0-0 15-13-0

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Louisiana
14-2 Home Record 14-0
4-6 Away Record 7-7
10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0
3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6
67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0
5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.