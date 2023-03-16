How to Watch Tennessee vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) play against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest tips off at 9:40 PM.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game.
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Tennessee has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 53rd.
- The Volunteers record 71.8 points per game, just two more points than the 69.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When Tennessee totals more than 69.8 points, it is 17-3.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee puts up 76.7 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers give up 53.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 63.7 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee has fared worse at home this year, draining 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark away from home.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 79-70
|Neville Arena
|3/9/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 70-55
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/10/2023
|Missouri
|L 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Amway Center
