Thursday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) matching up at Amway Center has a projected final score of 75-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:40 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which is listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 136.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -650, Louisiana +475

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 75, Louisiana 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Louisiana

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-11.5)



Tennessee (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Tennessee has a 16-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana, who is 16-12-0 ATS. A total of 14 out of the Volunteers' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Ragin' Cajuns' games have gone over. The two teams score 149.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while Louisiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +454 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) and give up 58 per contest (third in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.4 per outing.

Tennessee hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc (250th in college basketball). It is making two more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 26.2%.

The Volunteers rank 147th in college basketball by averaging 95 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 76.8 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (120th in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (46th in college basketball).

