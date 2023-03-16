The No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday. This 4-13 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Louisiana has compiled a 16-13-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Ragin' Cajuns' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball. It is three spots higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Volunteers' national championship odds are the same now (+2500) compared to the beginning of the season (+2500).

Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

