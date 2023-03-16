Thursday's contest that pits the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-10) versus the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on March 16.

The Memphis Lady Tigers are coming off of a 69-60 loss to East Carolina in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 66, Jackson State 61

Memphis Schedule Analysis

When the Memphis Lady Tigers defeated the Houston Cougars, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 45-44 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Memphis Lady Tigers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (10).

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 69) on February 15

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 83) on January 25

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6

69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26

55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on March 1

Memphis Performance Insights