Thursday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (25-8) and Belmont Bruins (23-11) going head to head at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on March 16.

The Bruins dropped their last outing 89-71 against Drake on Sunday.

Belmont vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Belmont vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Belmont 69

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on February 25, when they secured an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

The Bruins have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 25

69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 103) on January 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Belmont Performance Insights