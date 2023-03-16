Belmont vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (25-8) and Belmont Bruins (23-11) going head to head at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on March 16.
The Bruins dropped their last outing 89-71 against Drake on Sunday.
Belmont vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Belmont vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 71, Belmont 69
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on February 25, when they secured an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- The Bruins have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 25
- 69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11
- 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 103) on January 20
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins put up 71.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (229th in college basketball). They have a +171 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- In conference action, Belmont is averaging more points (73.3 per game) than it is overall (71.2) in 2022-23.
- The Bruins average 75.7 points per game at home, and 67.1 away.
- Belmont gives up 64.6 points per game at home, and 65.7 away.
- The Bruins are averaging 75.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 4.3 more than their average for the season (71.2).
