The Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (37-33) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4)

Grizzlies (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Grizzlies have a 32-32-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 24-42-4 mark of the Heat.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 5-19-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 45.7% of the time this season (32 out of 70). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (28 out of 67).

The Heat have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season while the Grizzlies have a .133 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-13).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis is 11th in the league in points scored (115.6 per game) and fifth-best in points allowed (111.6).

This season the Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Memphis takes 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Memphis' buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.5% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.