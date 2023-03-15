Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bane, in his most recent game (March 13 win against the Mavericks) put up 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

In this piece we'll break down Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.3 20.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.7 Assists 5.5 4.3 4.7 PRA 33.5 30.7 31 PR 28.5 26.4 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.4



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Heat

Bane is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.3.

Giving up 109.5 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.2 assists per game, the Heat are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2021 31 21 8 2 3 1 2 10/30/2021 26 17 2 2 5 0 1

