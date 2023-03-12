Sunday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with Drake taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 12.

In their last time out, the Bruins won on Saturday 69-62 over Northern Iowa.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68

Belmont Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on February 25, the Bruins beat the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 44) in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-77.

The Bruins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

The Bruins have 10 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25

69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20

Belmont Performance Insights