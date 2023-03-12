Sunday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Drake, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bruins head into this matchup after a 69-62 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68

Belmont Schedule Analysis

On February 25, the Bruins claimed their best win of the season, an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

The Bruins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

The Bruins have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (10).

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25

69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Belmont Performance Insights