Jaren Jackson Jr., Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - March 11
Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) and the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. as a player to watch.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, March 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies' Last Game
The Grizzlies were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 131-110, on Thursday. Tyus Jones led the way with 22 points, and also had four boards and 11 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyus Jones
|22
|4
|11
|3
|0
|3
|Desmond Bane
|21
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|21
|9
|3
|1
|1
|3
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jackson is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also averages 17.1 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (first in the league).
- Desmond Bane is averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
- Jones posts 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dillon Brooks puts up 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Santi Aldama is posting 9.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18.5
|6.7
|1.0
|1.3
|2.6
|1.8
|Desmond Bane
|20.0
|5.4
|4.3
|0.7
|0.7
|2.4
|Xavier Tillman
|9.6
|7.1
|2.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|Tyus Jones
|10.1
|1.8
|5.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.7
|Dillon Brooks
|10.3
|2.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.3
|1.9
