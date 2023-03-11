Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) and the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. as a player to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 131-110, on Thursday. Tyus Jones led the way with 22 points, and also had four boards and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyus Jones 22 4 11 3 0 3 Desmond Bane 21 2 6 0 0 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 21 9 3 1 1 3

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also averages 17.1 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (first in the league).

Desmond Bane is averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Jones posts 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama is posting 9.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.5 6.7 1.0 1.3 2.6 1.8 Desmond Bane 20.0 5.4 4.3 0.7 0.7 2.4 Xavier Tillman 9.6 7.1 2.4 1.1 0.8 0.1 Tyus Jones 10.1 1.8 5.0 1.0 0.0 1.7 Dillon Brooks 10.3 2.8 1.8 0.7 0.3 1.9

