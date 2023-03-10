The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC) and the No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) square off in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread five times this year (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Kentucky is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

In the Wildcats' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Commodores were +30000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +40000, which is the 42nd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +40000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

