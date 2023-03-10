The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) will head into C-USA Tournament against the No. 4 seed UTEP Miners (20-10) on Friday at Ford Center at The Star, beginning at 5:30 PM.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

  • The Miners score an average of 68.9 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 56.0 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • UTEP has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 56.0 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The 73.8 points per game the Lady Raiders put up are 10.2 more points than the Miners give up (63.6).
  • Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
  • UTEP is 17-8 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Lady Raiders are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Miners allow to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Miners shoot 41.7% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Lady Raiders allow.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 North Texas W 72-45 Murphy Athletic Center
3/4/2023 UTEP W 72-68 Murphy Athletic Center
3/9/2023 Charlotte W 84-53 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 UTEP - Ford Center at The Star

