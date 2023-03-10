The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) will head into C-USA Tournament against the No. 4 seed UTEP Miners (20-10) on Friday at Ford Center at The Star, beginning at 5:30 PM.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Miners score an average of 68.9 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 56.0 the Lady Raiders allow.

UTEP has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 56.0 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

The 73.8 points per game the Lady Raiders put up are 10.2 more points than the Miners give up (63.6).

Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

UTEP is 17-8 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

The Lady Raiders are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Miners allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Miners shoot 41.7% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Lady Raiders allow.

Middle Tennessee Schedule