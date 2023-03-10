Friday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) and the UTEP Miners (20-10) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-58 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Lady Raiders enter this matchup following an 84-53 win against Charlotte on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UTEP 58

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders captured their signature win of the season on December 4, when they claimed a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Middle Tennessee has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

The Lady Raiders have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (13).

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 71) on December 14

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 20

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights