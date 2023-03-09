Thursday's SEC tournament matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-13, 11-7 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (14-18, 2-16 SEC) at Bridgestone Arena at 9:30 PM ET features the Commodores' Liam Robbins and the Tigers' K.J. Williams as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SEC Network.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt's Last Game

In its previous game, Vanderbilt defeated Mississippi State on Saturday, 77-72. Its high scorer was Jordan Wright with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Wright 19 6 3 1 0 3 Tyrin Lawrence 16 4 2 2 0 2 Ezra Manjon 15 1 7 2 1 0

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins paces his squad in both points (15) and rebounds (6.8) per contest, and also puts up 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (third in the country).

Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.8 points, 1.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ezra Manjon averages a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Wright puts up 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Stute posts 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 36.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Vanderbilt Top Performers (Last 10 Games)