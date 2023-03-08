Wednesday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3) and the Austin Peay Governors (17-11) facing off at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-53 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Governors earned a 73-55 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 53

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

  • The Governors beat the No. 126-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 53-46, on November 22, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
  • The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (12).

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on November 22
  • 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 153) on December 13
  • 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 12
  • 76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 181) on February 23
  • 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 12

Austin Peay Performance Insights

  • The Governors put up 60.4 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (24th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
  • In ASUN action, Austin Peay has averaged 0.8 more points (61.2) than overall (60.4) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Governors are scoring 62.8 points per game, 2.4 more than they are averaging on the road (60.4).
  • Austin Peay concedes 52.8 points per game at home, and 59.8 on the road.
  • The Governors are averaging 64.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 3.8 more than their average for the season (60.4).

