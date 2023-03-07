Santi Aldama and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Aldama posted nine points in a 135-129 loss versus the Clippers.

Below, we dig into Aldama's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.2 7.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 14.9 12.5 PR 13.5 13.7 11.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Santi Aldama has made 3.3 shots per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Aldama is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Aldama's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 45.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per game.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 15 6 3 1 0 0 0 1/20/2023 15 4 5 0 0 0 1

