Tuesday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (19-9) and UCF Knights (14-14) going head to head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 55-44 victory against Tulane in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Memphis vs. UCF Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Memphis vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 70, UCF 57

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 45-44 victory on February 15 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.

Memphis has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

The Lady Tigers have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on February 15

69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 80) on February 26

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 80) on January 6

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 25

55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on March 1

Memphis Performance Insights