The Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 116 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Lakers have put together a 31-32-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-30-3 mark of the Grizzlies.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 52.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (45.7%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the point total 42.9% of the time this season (27 out of 63). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (32 out of 65).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 37-12, a better record than the Lakers have recorded (20-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

So far this year, Memphis is scoring 115.8 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

This year, the Grizzlies rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.

With 11.4 three-pointers per game, the Grizzlies rank 20th in the NBA. They have a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 24th in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 64.2% two-pointers (accounting for 73.6% of the team's baskets) and 35.8% three-pointers (26.4%).

