The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his previous game (March 5 loss against the Clippers) produced 30 points and six assists.

Below we will look at Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.5 20.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 6.0 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.2 PRA 35.5 30.6 31.1 PR 30.5 26.5 26.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Lakers allow 117.6 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 45.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.9 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

