The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) will try to secure the SEC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they face off with the No. 3 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) on Sunday at 3:00 PM.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers' 77 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up.
  • When Tennessee allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 21-7.
  • When it scores more than 50.9 points, Tennessee is 21-10.
  • The 81.7 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 15.2 more points than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).
  • South Carolina has a 25-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
  • South Carolina is 28-0 when it allows fewer than 77 points.
  • This year the Gamecocks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
  • The Lady Volunteers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.7 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Kentucky W 83-63 Memorial Coliseum
3/3/2023 Kentucky W 80-71 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 LSU W 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

