Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) clashing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Lady Volunteers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 69-67 win over LSU.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Tennessee 62

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 4 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 24) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 40) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

74-65 at home over UMass (No. 44) on November 10

Tennessee Performance Insights