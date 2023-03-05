Tennessee vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) clashing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Lady Volunteers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 69-67 win over LSU.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 76, Tennessee 62
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 4 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 24) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 40) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
- 74-65 at home over UMass (No. 44) on November 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers' +345 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 77 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing (237th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Tennessee is scoring fewer points (76.5 per game) than it is overall (77) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Volunteers are scoring 77.7 points per game, 1.3 more than they are averaging on the road (76.4).
- In 2022-23 Tennessee is allowing 8.2 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (71.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are putting up 77.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.