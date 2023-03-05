Memphis vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 5
The Houston Cougars (28-2, 16-1 AAC) will attempt to extend a 10-game win run when they visit the Memphis Tigers (23-7, 13-4 AAC) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The Tigers have won three games in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Memphis matchup.
Memphis vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Memphis vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|146.5
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|145.5
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Houston (-5.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Memphis vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Memphis has compiled a 13-14-2 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Houston is 17-12-1 ATS this season.
- Cougars games have hit the over 14 out of 30 times this season.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Oddsmakers have made the Tigers' national championship odds the same now (+12000) compared to the start of the season (+12000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.