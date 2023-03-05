The Houston Cougars (28-2, 16-1 AAC) will attempt to extend a 10-game win run when they visit the Memphis Tigers (23-7, 13-4 AAC) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The Tigers have won three games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Memphis matchup.

Memphis vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Memphis vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Houston Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 13-14-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Houston is 17-12-1 ATS this season.

Cougars games have hit the over 14 out of 30 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Oddsmakers have made the Tigers' national championship odds the same now (+12000) compared to the start of the season (+12000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.