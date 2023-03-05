Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-11) and the North Alabama Lions (15-14) facing off at Allen Arena (on March 5) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Lipscomb.
In their last time out, the Lady Bisons lost 101-59 to FGCU on Wednesday.
Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lipscomb 68, North Alabama 64
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bisons' signature win this season came in an 84-66 victory over the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers on November 29.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 20
- 65-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 168) on February 25
- 62-60 at home over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 2
- 73-69 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 19
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 5
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 66.2 per contest (232nd in college basketball).
- Lipscomb's offense has been less effective in ASUN matchups this year, scoring 68.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.1 PPG.
- The Lady Bisons are putting up 68.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (72.9).
- Lipscomb gives up 63.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Bisons have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 68.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.1 points fewer than the 70.1 they've scored this year.
