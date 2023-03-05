The Los Angeles Clippers (33-33) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) are set to play on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Desmond Bane is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN, BSSE, and BSSC.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Watch Russell Westbrook, Jaren Jackson Jr. and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Nuggets on Friday, 113-97. Ja Morant scored a team-high 27 points (and added 10 assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 27 4 10 2 0 2 Desmond Bane 19 4 0 0 0 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 15 6 1 0 3 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson paces the Grizzlies in rebounding (6.6 per game), and averages 16.7 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 3.3 blocked shots (first in the league).

Bane is posting 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making 47.0% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.

Tyus Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, making 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Steven Adams is putting up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 59.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Grizzlies get 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Brandon Clarke.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 20.5 5.8 4.0 1.6 0.7 2.6 Jaren Jackson Jr. 17.1 6.2 0.7 1.2 3.4 1.4 Xavier Tillman 8.9 6.5 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 Brandon Clarke 7.8 5.9 1.8 0.5 0.4 0.0 Santi Aldama 8.4 4.3 1.4 0.6 0.8 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.