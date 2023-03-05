Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (16-11) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13) matching up at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Governors enter this game following a 65-50 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday.
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 68, Eastern Kentucky 63
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors' signature win this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in our computer rankings. The Governors secured the 53-46 win at a neutral site on November 22.
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 155) on December 13
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 164) on November 12
- 76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 184) on February 23
- 61-52 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 21
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 12
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 59.9 points per game to rank 279th in college basketball while allowing 56.5 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Austin Peay is posting 61.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (59.9 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the Governors have performed better at home this season, posting 61.8 points per game, compared to 60.4 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Austin Peay has played better at home this year, giving up 52.5 points per game, compared to 59.8 away from home.
- The Governors have been scoring 63.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 59.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
