The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when hosting the UTEP Miners (19-9) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Miners put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 55.7 the Lady Raiders give up to opponents.

UTEP is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

When it scores more than 55.7 points, UTEP is 19-7.

The Lady Raiders put up 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Miners allow (63.7).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 63.7 points, it is 21-2.

Middle Tennessee has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.

The Lady Raiders shoot 41% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Miners concede defensively.

The Miners' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Lady Raiders have conceded.

