Saturday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) and the UTEP Miners (19-9) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-57 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Raiders head into this game following a 72-45 win over North Texas on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UTEP 57

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders took down the Louisville Cardinals (No. 28 in our computer rankings) in a 67-49 win on December 4 -- their best victory of the season.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Middle Tennessee has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

The Lady Raiders have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 74) on December 14

85-56 at home over Rice (No. 84) on January 11

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 84) on December 20

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights