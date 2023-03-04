Saturday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Belmont Bruins (20-10) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-57 win for heavily favored Belmont.

The Bruins' last outing on Thursday ended in an 81-56 win against UIC.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Belmont 77, Valparaiso 57

Belmont Schedule Analysis

  • The Bruins' best victory of the season came against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings. The Bruins picked up the 83-77 home win on February 25.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on February 23
  • 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on January 8
  • 68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 98) on February 19
  • 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on January 20
  • 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 127) on December 20

Belmont Performance Insights

  • The Bruins' +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (216th in college basketball).
  • Belmont has averaged 2.1 more points in MVC action (73.4) than overall (71.3).
  • The Bruins score 75.7 points per game at home, and 66.9 away.
  • In 2022-23 Belmont is conceding one fewer points per game at home (64.6) than away (65.6).
  • The Bruins are scoring 77.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 6.3 more than their average for the season (71.3).

