Saturday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Belmont Bruins (20-10) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-57 win for heavily favored Belmont.

The Bruins' last outing on Thursday ended in an 81-56 win against UIC.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 77, Valparaiso 57

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins' best victory of the season came against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings. The Bruins picked up the 83-77 home win on February 25.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on January 8

68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 98) on February 19

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on January 20

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 127) on December 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Belmont Performance Insights