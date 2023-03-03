How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kentucky Wildcats' (12-18) SEC schedule includes Friday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 67.7 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 66.4 the Lady Volunteers allow.
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 8-12.
- Kentucky has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
- The Lady Volunteers score 8.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.5).
- When Tennessee scores more than 68.5 points, it is 17-4.
- Tennessee's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
- The Lady Volunteers are making 43% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (43.8%).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Auburn
|W 83-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-60
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 83-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
