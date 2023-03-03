Friday's game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) and Kentucky Wildcats (12-18) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Lady Volunteers earned an 83-63 victory over Kentucky.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 78, Kentucky 62

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers took down the No. 20-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, 69-51, on November 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 14th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 24) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 37) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 5

87-67 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights