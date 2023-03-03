Friday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-8) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (18-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-57, with East Tennessee State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on March 3.

The Buccaneers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 63-47 win against Samford.

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 60, Chattanooga 57

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

Against the Vanderbilt Commodores on December 1, the Buccaneers secured their best win of the season, a 44-31 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, East Tennessee State is 17-4 (.810%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 155) on February 16

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 155) on January 21

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 11

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 194) on November 17

48-44 over Albany (No. 205) on November 26

East Tennessee State Performance Insights