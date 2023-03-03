Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (18-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-57 in favor of East Tennessee State. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on March 3.
The Lady Mocs enter this matchup after a 63-52 win over Furman on Thursday.
Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 60, Chattanooga 57
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Lady Mocs picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-62 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.
- Chattanooga has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 149) on January 5
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14
- 64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 9
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 204) on December 15
- 72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on November 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 59.2 points per game to rank 292nd in college basketball while giving up 55.3 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball) and have a +118 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Chattanooga tallies more points per contest (59.8) than its overall average (59.2).
- In home games, the Lady Mocs are putting up 5.1 more points per game (61.9) than they are on the road (56.8).
- Chattanooga is ceding the same number of points in home games and in away games (55.4) this year.
- The Lady Mocs have been racking up 61.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 59.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.