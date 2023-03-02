Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) versus the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) at Murphy Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a 61-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 77, North Texas 53
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Raiders took down the Louisville Cardinals, the No. 28 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-49 on December 4, it was their season's signature win.
- The Lady Raiders have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Middle Tennessee is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Raiders are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on December 10
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 75) on December 14
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 86) on December 20
- 85-56 at home over Rice (No. 86) on January 11
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders average 73.5 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 56.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +470 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game.
- In conference action, Middle Tennessee scores fewer points per game (72.7) than its season average (73.5).
- Offensively, the Lady Raiders have fared better at home this year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 73.1 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, Middle Tennessee is ceding 7.2 fewer points per game (51.8) than away from home (59.0).
- The Lady Raiders' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 70.1 points a contest compared to the 73.5 they've averaged this season.
