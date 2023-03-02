Thursday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) versus the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) at Murphy Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Raiders are coming off of a 61-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 77, North Texas 53

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Raiders took down the Louisville Cardinals, the No. 28 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-49 on December 4, it was their season's signature win.

The Lady Raiders have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Middle Tennessee is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Raiders are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 75) on December 14

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 86) on December 20

85-56 at home over Rice (No. 86) on January 11

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights