Thursday's contest features the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-12) and the Furman Lady Paladins (11-18) facing off at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-55 victory for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the Lady Mocs lost 56-54 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Chattanooga vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 66, Furman 55

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Mocs took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at home on February 4 by a score of 73-62.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on January 5

64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on February 9

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 166) on January 14

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 208) on December 15

72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on November 21

Chattanooga Performance Insights