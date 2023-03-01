Xavier Tillman Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Rockets - March 1
Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this piece we'll break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|5.7
|8.4
|Rebounds
|7.5
|4.3
|6.6
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|2.5
|PRA
|18.5
|11.2
|17.5
|PR
|16.5
|10
|15
Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Rockets
- Tillman has taken 4.0 shots per game this season and made 2.4 per game, which account for 3.0% and 3.8%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.7 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Rockets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 103.3 possessions per contest.
- The Rockets are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.6 points per game.
- The Rockets are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.7 rebounds per game.
- The Rockets give up 25.9 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.
Xavier Tillman vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/21/2022
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
