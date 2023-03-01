The Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) will attempt to stop an 11-game road losing skid at the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 55.2 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 70.9 the Commodores give up.

Texas A&M has a 6-11 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

Texas A&M has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

The 67.5 points per game the Commodores score are only 4.6 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).

Vanderbilt is 12-8 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Vanderbilt has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.2 points.

The Commodores are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Aggies allow to opponents (43.7%).

The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 25.7 lower than the Commodores have conceded.

