Wednesday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) and Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 65-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on March 1.

The Commodores enter this contest after a 78-76 loss to Auburn on Sunday.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 65, Texas A&M 64

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

On November 13, the Commodores registered their signature win of the season, a 74-63 victory over the Columbia Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

The Commodores have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Vanderbilt is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins

78-70 at home over Arkansas (No. 50) on February 9

79-57 at home over Kentucky (No. 117) on February 19

75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on December 8

82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on November 7

88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 132) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Vanderbilt Performance Insights