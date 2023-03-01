Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) and Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 65-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on March 1.
The Commodores enter this contest after a 78-76 loss to Auburn on Sunday.
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 65, Texas A&M 64
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- On November 13, the Commodores registered their signature win of the season, a 74-63 victory over the Columbia Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.
- The Commodores have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Vanderbilt is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.
Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-70 at home over Arkansas (No. 50) on February 9
- 79-57 at home over Kentucky (No. 117) on February 19
- 75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on December 8
- 82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on November 7
- 88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 132) on January 29
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores average 67.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (323rd in college basketball). They have a -101 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.
- Vanderbilt's offense has been worse in SEC action this season, tallying 66.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.5 PPG.
- In home games, the Commodores are posting 3.2 more points per game (68.9) than they are away from home (65.7).
- At home, Vanderbilt is allowing 8.3 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (75.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Commodores have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 69.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 67.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
