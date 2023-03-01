Bookmakers project strong results from the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9), assigning them the 23rd-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among SEC teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

Sunday's slate features a home matchup for the Lady Volunteers versus the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 12:00 PM ET.

Lady Volunteers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10000)

Tennessee Team Stats

This year, the Lady Volunteers are 13-3 at home while putting together a 5-4 record on the road and going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In SEC action, Tennessee is 11-2, compared to an 8-7 record outside of the conference.

The Lady Volunteers have one win in one-possession games (1-3), and one win in games decided by two possessions or less (1-3).

Tennessee is surrendering 65.9 points per game this season (229th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really thrived on offense, averaging 77.4 points per contest (24th-best).

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 5-9 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

5-9 | 6-0 | 4-0 | 4-0 Tennessee has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Tennessee has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

